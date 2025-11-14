GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.07), FiscalAI reports. GeoVax Labs had a negative net margin of 403.88% and a negative return on equity of 408.80%.

GeoVax Labs Stock Performance

GOVX stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,058. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 3.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.76. GeoVax Labs has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $3.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of GeoVax Labs in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut GeoVax Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeoVax Labs

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GeoVax Labs stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of GeoVax Labs as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

GeoVax Labs Company Profile

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

