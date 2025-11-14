Georgian Mining (LON:GEO) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Georgian Mining Corp (LON:GEO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.33 and traded as low as GBX 0.28. Georgian Mining shares last traded at GBX 0.29, with a volume of 22,563,846 shares trading hands.
Georgian Mining Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.23. The firm has a market cap of £12.84 million and a P/E ratio of -8.73.
About Georgian Mining
Geo is advancing its Juno Project in Western Australia, focusing on significant mineral resource opportunities.
