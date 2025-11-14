Georgian Mining (LON:GEO) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Georgian Mining Corp (LON:GEO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.33 and traded as low as GBX 0.28. Georgian Mining shares last traded at GBX 0.29, with a volume of 22,563,846 shares trading hands.

Georgian Mining Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.23. The firm has a market cap of £12.84 million and a P/E ratio of -8.73.

About Georgian Mining

Geo Exploration Limited (‘GEO’ or ‘the Company’) is an early stage mineral resource and hydrocarbon exploration company. The Company’s primary focus is highly prospective projects in Australia, with significant interest in Africa and the Mediterranean.

Geo is advancing its Juno Project in Western Australia, focusing on significant mineral resource opportunities.

