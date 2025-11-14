George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

George Weston Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $62.22, but opened at $63.89. George Weston shares last traded at $63.89, with a volume of 400 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of George Weston in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of George Weston in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of George Weston in a report on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get George Weston alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on George Weston

George Weston Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.68 and its 200 day moving average is $137.34.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 12.84%.

George Weston Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.