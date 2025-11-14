Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 325,170 Shares of Crh Plc $CRH

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,667,093 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325,170 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $792,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. CWM LLC grew its position in CRH by 56.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in CRH by 3.4% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in CRH during the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in CRH by 36.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $134.00 price target on CRH in a report on Thursday, October 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on CRH from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on CRH from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CRH has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.54.

NYSE:CRH opened at $111.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32. Crh Plc has a 12-month low of $76.75 and a 12-month high of $121.99.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.27. CRH had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.09%.The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. CRH has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.490-5.720 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Crh Plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.11%.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

