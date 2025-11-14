Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,357,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290,404 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $989,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $586,403,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,426,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,421,448,000 after buying an additional 2,709,320 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $156,479,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter worth $82,756,000. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 1,331,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,479,000 after acquiring an additional 615,500 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $2,258,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 293,103 shares in the company, valued at $26,475,993.99. This trade represents a 7.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of CSGP opened at $68.53 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.82 and a 1-year high of $97.43. The stock has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1,370.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 5.83.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $833.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.62 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. CoStar Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.260-0.280 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.15.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CSGP

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.