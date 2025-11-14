Geode Capital Management LLC Has $906.96 Million Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials Company $VMC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,491,618 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 27,531 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $906,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $497,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 10.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 651 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 74.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $283.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Vulcan Materials Company has a 12-month low of $215.08 and a 12-month high of $311.74. The company has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $296.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.31.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.28%.

VMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $279.00 to $278.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $327.00 price target on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $303.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.58.

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.56, for a total transaction of $208,394.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,832 shares in the company, valued at $845,521.92. This represents a 19.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 4,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.63, for a total value of $1,434,692.39. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 41,485 shares in the company, valued at $12,264,210.55. This trade represents a 10.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,369 shares of company stock worth $3,343,456. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

