Gary Huber Sells 50,000 Shares of Ur Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Stock

Ur Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) Director Gary Huber sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total value of $64,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 427,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,726.55. This trade represents a 10.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ur Energy Price Performance

URG opened at $1.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.26. The firm has a market cap of $454.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 0.96. Ur Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $2.35.

Get Ur Energy alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ur Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bravias Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ur Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ur Energy in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Ur Energy by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 33,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ur Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ur Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 57.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on URG. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Ur Energy in a report on Friday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ur Energy from $1.60 to $1.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ur Energy from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Ur Energy from $2.70 to $2.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Ur Energy in a report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.15 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ur Energy

About Ur Energy

(Get Free Report)

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ur Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.