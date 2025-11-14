FY2029 EPS Estimates for Pharvaris Decreased by Analyst

Pharvaris N.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2029 earnings estimates for shares of Pharvaris in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.19 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.22. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pharvaris’ current full-year earnings is ($2.71) per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PHVS. Wedbush increased their price target on Pharvaris from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Pharvaris from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research raised Pharvaris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Bank of America raised Pharvaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Pharvaris in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Shares of Pharvaris stock opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.19 and its 200 day moving average is $20.61. Pharvaris has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $26.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of -2.78.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. General Atlantic L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pharvaris by 6.6% during the third quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 8,031,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,380,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Patient Square Capital LP lifted its stake in Pharvaris by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patient Square Capital LP now owns 345,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,617,000 after acquiring an additional 101,098 shares in the last quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd lifted its stake in Pharvaris by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 188,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 61,105 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Pharvaris by 3,393.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 130,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 127,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 104,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It also develops PHVS416, an on-demand, rapid exposure soft capsule for patients suffering from acute HAE attacks which is under Phase 2 clinical trial; and PHVS719, a prophylactic extended-release tablet for HAE patients which is under Phase 1 clinical trial.

