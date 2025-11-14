FY2026 Earnings Estimate for CM Issued By Desjardins

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) – Stock analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2026 EPS estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 11th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $6.43 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.30. The consensus estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $5.50 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.76. 265,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $80.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $53.62 and a 52 week high of $87.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.17.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally.

