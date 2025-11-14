FY2025 EPS Estimates for CVE:NOW Decreased by Stifel Canada

NowVertical Group Inc. (CVE:NOW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Stifel Canada decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for NowVertical Group in a report released on Wednesday, November 12th. Stifel Canada analyst S. Sukumar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for NowVertical Group’s FY2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Get NowVertical Group alerts:

NowVertical Group Price Performance

NOW stock opened at C$0.25 on Friday. NowVertical Group has a 12 month low of C$0.15 and a 12 month high of C$0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 3.16.

NowVertical Group Company Profile

NowVertical Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a big data, analytics, and vertical intelligence company in the United States, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers NOW Fusion solution that creates a flexible distributed data processing pipeline; NOW DataBench solutions for data analytics; NOW Privacy solution, which reveals the risk across the entire data estate; and NOW SnowGraph solutions that provides one-to-many graph analytics framework.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NowVertical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NowVertical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.