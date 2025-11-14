FY2025 EPS Estimates for CME Group Cut by Zacks Research

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for CME Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $11.04 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $11.13. The consensus estimate for CME Group’s current full-year earnings is $10.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q3 2027 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on CME Group from $298.00 to $280.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on CME Group from $262.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.65.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $283.16. The company had a trading volume of 514,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,437. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $266.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $102.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.38. CME Group has a 1-year low of $222.56 and a 1-year high of $290.79.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 58.84%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of CME Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 206.9% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 89 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Caldwell Trust Co lifted its position in CME Group by 116.3% during the third quarter. Caldwell Trust Co now owns 93 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 84.3% during the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $102,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 7,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,962. This trade represents a 4.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William R. Shepard purchased 262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $265.19 per share, with a total value of $69,479.78. Following the acquisition, the director owned 258,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,540,742.21. This represents a 0.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 14,043 shares of company stock worth $3,791,486 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

