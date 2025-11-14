Fundamental Global (NASDAQ:FGFPP) Trading 4.6% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Fundamental Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FGFPP – Get Free Report) traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.77 and last traded at $19.77. 511 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 3,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.90.

Fundamental Global Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.11.

About Fundamental Global

Fundamental Global Inc engages in reinsurance, merchant banking, and asset management business. The company offers initial public offering services. It also offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance services. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. Fundamental Global Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Mooresville, North Carolina.

