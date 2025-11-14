FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI) Stock Price Up 8.3% After Insider Buying Activity

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 8.3% during trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $166.50 and last traded at $165.70. Approximately 569,525 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,964,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.00.

Specifically, COO David Moreno purchased 4,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $153.89 per share, for a total transaction of $670,037.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 4,354 shares in the company, valued at $670,037.06. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO David Moreno bought 2,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $153.50 per share, with a total value of $350,440.50. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer directly owned 233,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,904,571. The trade was a 0.99% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure.

Several equities analysts have commented on FTAI shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded FTAI Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research upgraded FTAI Aviation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.11.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 1.67.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $667.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.51 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 370.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rossby Financial LCC increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 11.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in FTAI Aviation by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 3.5% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

