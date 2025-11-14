FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August $DAUG Shares Sold by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC lessened its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC owned 0.49% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 156,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 9.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 0.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 93,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 11.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 7,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 118.1% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 33,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 18,319 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DAUG opened at $43.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.12. The stock has a market cap of $307.77 million, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.45. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August has a 12-month low of $35.90 and a 12-month high of $42.40.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (DAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

