Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Insider Purchases £19,005 in Stock

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Free Report) insider David John Walsh acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 543 per share, with a total value of £19,005.

David John Walsh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Frontier Developments alerts:

On Thursday, November 13th, David John Walsh acquired 1,500 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 537 per share, with a total value of £8,055.

Frontier Developments Price Performance

LON:FDEV traded down GBX 3 during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 530. 150,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.70, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 458.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 359.04. The stock has a market cap of £191.66 million, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.03. Frontier Developments plc has a 1-year low of GBX 175.60 and a 1-year high of GBX 588.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Frontier Developments ( LON:FDEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported GBX 42.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Frontier Developments had a negative return on equity of 30.43% and a negative net margin of 24.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Frontier Developments plc will post 7.0917759 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Frontier Developments from GBX 310 to GBX 390 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Frontier Developments from GBX 450 to GBX 550 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt upped their price objective on shares of Frontier Developments from GBX 446 to GBX 620 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 520.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Frontier Developments

Frontier Developments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Frontier is a leading independent developer and publisher of video games for PC and console, creating immersive and fun gameplay, with unparalleled artistic quality.

At Frontier, we specialise in creating endless possibilities in playful, fun and creative worlds. From some of the world’s biggest licensed entertainment and sporting franchises, to intricately crafted worlds where players can explore and make their mark, our games are all underpinned by our unwavering passion for creating compelling and innovative experiences that continue to inspire and delight our players.

We have created games that have defined genres, been critically acclaimed, and reached many millions of players.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.