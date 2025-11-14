Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF $FRDM Shares Acquired by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:FRDM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRDM. Pandora Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. now owns 45,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000.

Shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $47.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.73 and a 200 day moving average of $41.86. Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $41.38.

The Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (FRDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. FDRM tracks an index that selects and weights exposure to emerging market equities based on personal and economic freedom metrics. FRDM was launched on May 23, 2019 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

