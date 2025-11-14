Frasers Centrepoint Trust (OTC:FRZCF) Trading 0.6% Higher – Should You Buy?

Frasers Centrepoint Trust (OTC:FRZCF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.75. 1,730 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 3,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

Frasers Centrepoint Trust Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.74.

Frasers Centrepoint Trust Company Profile

Frasers Centrepoint Trust ("FCT") is a leading developer-sponsored retail real estate investment trust ("REIT") and one of the largest suburban retail mall owners in Singapore with assets under management of approximately S$6.9 billion. FCT's property portfolio comprises ten retail malls and an office building located in the suburban regions of Singapore, near homes and within minutes to transportation amenities.

