Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF $INCE Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCE – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF by 51.5% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF by 237.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period.

Get Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF alerts:

Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:INCE opened at $59.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.29 and a 200-day moving average of $57.95. The company has a market capitalization of $104.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.82. Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF has a 52 week low of $49.68 and a 52 week high of $60.23.

About Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF

The Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF (INCE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation with lower volatility than the S&P 500 Index. The fund invests in stocks globally using proprietary fundamental research. INCE was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is issued by Franklin Templeton.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.