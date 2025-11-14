Franklin FTSE Japan ETF $FLJP Shares Purchased by Mittelman Wealth Management

Mittelman Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,932 shares during the quarter. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF makes up about 2.9% of Mittelman Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mittelman Wealth Management’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF were worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 385.7% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 151.2% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter.

Get Franklin FTSE Japan ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF stock opened at $35.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.65. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $25.77 and a 52 week high of $36.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.10.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.