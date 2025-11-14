Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 9,197 Shares of Camden Property Trust $CPT

Fox Run Management L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 82.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,197 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPT. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 47.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital Corp increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 5,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of CPT opened at $101.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.81. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $97.17 and a fifty-two week high of $127.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $398.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.89 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 9.99%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Camden Property Trust has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.710-1.750 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.830-6.87 EPS. Research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CPT. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $128.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.04.

View Our Latest Research Report on Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.