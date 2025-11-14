Fox Run Management L.L.C. Reduces Holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance $ARI

Fox Run Management L.L.C. trimmed its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,223 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 39.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARI shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $10.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research lowered Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Trading Up 0.1%

ARI opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 90.32, a current ratio of 90.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $11.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average of $10.01.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.1%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 52,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $561,346.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 281,781 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,599.18. This trade represents a 15.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

(Free Report)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.