Fox Run Management L.L.C. Decreases Position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc $AUPH

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lowered its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,101 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AUPH. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 79,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 355,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AUPH. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bloom Burton cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.1%

NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $15.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 5.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 1.30. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $16.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.37.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $73.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.70 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 23.31%. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

