Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.99 and last traded at $14.11, with a volume of 1104221 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on FOXF. Zacks Research cut Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $33.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Fox Factory Stock Down 4.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.73 and its 200-day moving average is $25.67.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $376.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.59 million. Fox Factory had a positive return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 17.50%.Fox Factory’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Fox Factory has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.920-1.120 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.050-0.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Fox Factory

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 76.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 474.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Fox Factory by 136.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

