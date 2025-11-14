Forsta AP Fonden Sells 1,200 Shares of Equity Residential $EQR

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $9,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its position in Equity Residential by 23.4% in the second quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 1,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Equity Residential by 3.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 5.0% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 7.2% during the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $79.75 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.42.

Equity Residential Trading Down 0.7%

EQR opened at $59.20 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $58.38 and a 1-year high of $78.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.77.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $782.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.68 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 37.58%.During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Equity Residential has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.020-1.060 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.980-4.020 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a $0.6925 dividend. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.42%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

