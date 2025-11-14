Forsta AP Fonden Increases Stake in Docusign Inc. $DOCU

Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden owned 0.06% of Docusign worth $8,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOCU. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Docusign by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,316,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,538,000 after acquiring an additional 617,200 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Docusign by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 356,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,793,000 after acquiring an additional 199,922 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Docusign by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Docusign by 0.4% during the second quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 46,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Docusign by 17.2% during the second quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Docusign from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Docusign from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Docusign from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Docusign has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

In other news, insider Robert Chatwani sold 13,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $1,148,192.70. Following the sale, the insider owned 71,162 shares in the company, valued at $5,913,562.20. This represents a 16.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.69, for a total transaction of $2,787,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 136,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,494,983.74. This trade represents a 22.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,533 shares of company stock valued at $7,709,933. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $67.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 50.38, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.01. Docusign Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.35 and a 1-year high of $107.86.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $800.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.35 million. Docusign had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.01%. Docusign’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Docusign has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

