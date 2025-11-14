Forsta AP Fonden Has $9.11 Million Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc $MSCI

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its position in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in MSCI were worth $9,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MSCI by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,376,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,302,610,000 after buying an additional 518,833 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 355.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 660,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,976,000 after purchasing an additional 515,713 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,912,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 605,802.9% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 212,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,903,000 after purchasing an additional 212,031 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,408,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $573.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.34. MSCI Inc has a 52 week low of $486.73 and a 52 week high of $642.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $564.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $562.76.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.10. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 110.94% and a net margin of 40.03%.The business had revenue of $793.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 45.63%.

MSCI announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on MSCI from $533.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on MSCI from $700.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MSCI from $655.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $655.90.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

