Forsta AP Fonden Has $7.25 Million Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 35.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 354,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 198,900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $7,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2,937.2% during the first quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 166,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $3,753,318.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,919,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,217,231.20. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $983,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 83,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,500.02. This trade represents a 32.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 543,738 shares of company stock valued at $12,922,932 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HPE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.41.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $22.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.21 and a 200-day moving average of $21.11. The company has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.43. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $26.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 3.77%.The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.920 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.560-0.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

