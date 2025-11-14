Forsta AP Fonden Has $10.27 Million Stake in FedEx Corporation $FDX

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its stake in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,200 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in FedEx were worth $10,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.1% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 318,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $72,347,000 after buying an additional 6,486 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in FedEx by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 216,108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $49,124,000 after acquiring an additional 29,214 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in FedEx by 3.8% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 609,813 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $138,617,000 after acquiring an additional 22,368 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 16.1% in the second quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $267.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Corporation has a one year low of $194.29 and a one year high of $308.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.12. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FDX. Susquehanna increased their target price on FedEx from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on FedEx from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $243.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $276.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.08.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

