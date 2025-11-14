Forsta AP Fonden Grows Stake in Consolidated Edison Inc $ED

Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $7,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 64.9% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 886.5% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1,677.3% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ED has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. New Street Research set a $106.00 target price on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $104.75.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

ED opened at $100.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.90 and a 200-day moving average of $101.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.10. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 1-year low of $87.28 and a 1-year high of $114.87.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.14. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 11.98%.During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.700 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.44%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

