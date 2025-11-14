First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) and First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) Head to Head Analysis

First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Free Report) and First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for First Acceptance and First American Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Acceptance 0 0 0 0 0.00 First American Financial 1 1 3 0 2.40

First American Financial has a consensus target price of $76.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.47%. Given First American Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First American Financial is more favorable than First Acceptance.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Acceptance 4.66% 14.50% 3.51% First American Financial 6.80% 11.01% 3.50%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of First Acceptance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of First American Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of First Acceptance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of First American Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

First Acceptance has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First American Financial has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Acceptance and First American Financial”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Acceptance $559.43 million 0.26 $26.29 million $0.77 5.20 First American Financial $7.08 billion 0.92 $131.10 million $4.65 13.68

First American Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Acceptance. First Acceptance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First American Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First American Financial beats First Acceptance on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Acceptance

First Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products in the United States. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment preference, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record. The company also underwrites auto and motorcycle insurance products; and renters, homeowners, commercial, pet, life, travel, outdoor vehicle, and hospital indemnity insurance products. In addition, it provides TeleMed, a subscription service that offers access to doctor for consulting, diagnosing, and prescribing medication for non-emergency illness. The company primarily distributes its products through its retail locations, as well as through call center and internet. As of December 31, 2021, it leased and operated 338 retail locations, and a call center. First Acceptance Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally. This segment also provides closing and/or escrow services; products, services, and solutions to mitigate risk or otherwise facilitate real estate transactions; and appraisals and other valuation-related products and services, lien release and document custodial services, warehouse lending services, default-related products and services, document generation services, mortgage loans subservicing, and related products and services, as well as banking, trust, and wealth management services. In addition, it accommodates tax-deferred exchanges of real estate; and maintains, manages, and provides access to title plant data and records. This segment offers its products through a network of direct operations and agents in various states and in the District of Columbia, as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, and internationally. The Home Warranty segment provides home warranty products, including residential service contracts that cover residential systems, such as heating and air conditioning systems, and various appliances against failures that occur as the result of normal usage during the coverage period. This segment operates in various states and the District of Columbia. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

