Fiera Capital Corp Sells 8,078 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. $OPCH

Fiera Capital Corp cut its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 642,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,078 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $20,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OPCH. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Option Care Health by 1,492.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Option Care Health by 186.6% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in Option Care Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Option Care Health by 126.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Option Care Health

In related news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. acquired 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $987,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 413,390 shares in the company, valued at $10,739,872.20. The trade was a 10.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy P. Sullivan bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.51 per share, with a total value of $550,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 49,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,289.79. This trade represents a 68.43% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased 97,411 shares of company stock worth $2,614,816 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OPCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Option Care Health from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on Option Care Health in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citizens Jmp cut their price target on Option Care Health from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Option Care Health in a report on Friday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Option Care Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Option Care Health Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $28.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.88. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $35.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Option Care Health Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Featured Articles

