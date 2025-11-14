Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 20,631 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. $BAM

Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 15.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 151,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,631 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $8,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,901 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 83.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.9% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 37,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the period. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Down 5.2%

BAM opened at $51.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12 month low of $41.78 and a 12 month high of $64.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.37.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 55.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 109.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.23.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

