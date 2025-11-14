Fiera Capital Corp Has $9.07 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,529 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $9,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 435.0% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5,325.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 133.3% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $223.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $177.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.28. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $242.50.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Materials has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.380 EPS. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Cfra Research upgraded Applied Materials to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.31.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

