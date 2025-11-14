Fiera Capital Corp Has $32.56 Million Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. $WPM

Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,292 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $32,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WPM. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth about $546,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,653,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,793,000 after purchasing an additional 622,003 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $5,145,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.6% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 669,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,101,000 after purchasing an additional 74,913 shares during the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

NYSE WPM opened at $105.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.38. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $55.47 and a 52-week high of $114.36.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 47.46% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $476.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WPM shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

