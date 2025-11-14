Fiera Capital Corp Buys Shares of 31,330 DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 31,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,723,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DASH. Night Squared LP acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter worth about $2,780,000. Public Investment Fund grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 68.3% in the first quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 821,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,125,000 after buying an additional 333,369 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,200,000. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP grew its holdings in DoorDash by 6.7% during the first quarter. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,261,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.39, for a total value of $7,331,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.47, for a total value of $346,837.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 37,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,336,312.44. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 791,110 shares of company stock valued at $196,549,692. Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of DASH stock opened at $195.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.68. The company has a market cap of $83.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.09 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.40 and a twelve month high of $285.50.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.13). DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 6.83%.The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DASH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of DoorDash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on DoorDash from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC set a $300.00 price objective on DoorDash and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on DoorDash from $350.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.74.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

