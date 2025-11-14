Fiera Capital Corp Buys 56,819 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 55.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 159,870 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 56,819 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $14,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 41.0% in the first quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 430 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 39.8% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 10,956 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.26.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $290,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 172,846 shares in the company, valued at $16,074,678. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $519,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 20,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,355.30. This trade represents a 21.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 598,875 shares of company stock valued at $58,407,848 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBER opened at $91.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.49 and a 200 day moving average of $91.56. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.33 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.46.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $2.44. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 68.17%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

