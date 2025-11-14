Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,288,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,968 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,077,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 92.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 179.9% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.66 per share, with a total value of $60,149.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 13,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,364.08. This represents a 7.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

FIS stock opened at $66.14 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.51 and a 1 year high of $89.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.55.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.740-5.780 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 592.59%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.