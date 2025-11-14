Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Upgraded to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $43.00 price target on the stock.

FAST has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Fastenal in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on Fastenal and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Baird R W raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.32.

Fastenal Stock Performance

FAST stock opened at $40.75 on Thursday. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $35.31 and a twelve month high of $50.63. The firm has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 28th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.45 per share, for a total transaction of $42,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,050. This represents a 12.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in Fastenal by 100.0% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 111.9% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

