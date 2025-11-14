Fastenal Company $FAST Stock Holdings Increased by Sittner & Nelson LLC

Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 95.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,463 shares during the period. Fastenal comprises approximately 1.2% of Sittner & Nelson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $496,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 4.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 19.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 20.2% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.45 per share, for a total transaction of $42,450.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $382,050. The trade was a 12.50% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $40.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 4.26. The stock has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.37. Fastenal Company has a 52 week low of $35.31 and a 52 week high of $50.63.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 15.34%.The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 28th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.24%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FAST. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.32.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

