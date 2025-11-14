Family Firm Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF $IJJ

Family Firm Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,415,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 954,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,017,000 after acquiring an additional 32,385 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 876,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,997,000 after purchasing an additional 23,414 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 831,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,810,000 after acquiring an additional 90,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 817,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,874,000 after purchasing an additional 163,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $127.80 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $102.24 and a 52-week high of $136.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

