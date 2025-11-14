Family Firm Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF $IGE

Family Firm Inc. raised its position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 316,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,269 shares during the period. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF accounts for 3.4% of Family Firm Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Family Firm Inc. owned 2.32% of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF worth $14,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 638.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 481.2% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 6,785 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 12,081.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 109,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after buying an additional 108,612 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGE stock opened at $48.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $668.03 million, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.28 and a 200-day moving average of $45.89. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $37.56 and a 12-month high of $48.15.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

