Family Firm Inc. Acquires 1,684 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF $IGM

Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGM. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Trading Down 2.7%

IGM stock opened at $127.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.70 and a 200-day moving average of $115.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.27. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $76.26 and a 12 month high of $135.81.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

