Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Director Stelios Papadopoulos Sells 100,000 Shares

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $4,355,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,189,228 shares in the company, valued at $51,790,879.40. This represents a 7.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Exelixis Price Performance

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $42.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.50. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.90 and a 1-year high of $49.62.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $597.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.04 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Exelixis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelixis

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the first quarter valued at about $572,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,159,000 after buying an additional 47,845 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter valued at approximately $572,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on EXEL. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Exelixis from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Exelixis from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.45.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

