Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,093 iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLH

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,217,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871,085 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,362,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151,863 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $113,302,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,318,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,836,000 after buying an additional 653,725 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,385,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,570,000 after buying an additional 646,950 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $103.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.60 and a 200-day moving average of $101.32. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.74 and a 52-week high of $106.83.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

