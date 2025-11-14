Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF $VPL

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VPL. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,903,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,450 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,836,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,015,000 after purchasing an additional 35,773 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 57,834.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,584,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,613,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,918,000 after purchasing an additional 27,003 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,469,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,453,000 after purchasing an additional 20,787 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL opened at $90.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.18. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $64.21 and a 12-month high of $92.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

