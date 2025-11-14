Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $343,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.7% during the first quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,394,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,736 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 259,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 10,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, KM Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. KM Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPYV stock opened at $56.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.29. The company has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.39 and a fifty-two week high of $56.96.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

