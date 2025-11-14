Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,881 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $56.86 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.94 and a 1 year high of $60.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.88 and a 200 day moving average of $56.53. The stock has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

