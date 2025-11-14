Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $595,766,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 21.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,565,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,295 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 52.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,771,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,149,000 after purchasing an additional 955,529 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,834,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,051,011,000 after buying an additional 908,554 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,665,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,747,000 after buying an additional 760,222 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $529.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -445.19, a P/E/G ratio of 128.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $497.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $470.67. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $298.00 and a 52-week high of $566.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total transaction of $2,564,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 768,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,335,433.52. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 17,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.53, for a total transaction of $8,817,469.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,115,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,959,138.21. The trade was a 0.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 116,622 shares of company stock valued at $58,561,456 in the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $492.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.49.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

