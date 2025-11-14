Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF $VGK

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,691,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,726,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 65.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 166,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,898,000 after buying an additional 65,860 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 60.8% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 86,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,727,000 after acquiring an additional 32,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Evaluation Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth $2,978,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Down 0.7%

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $81.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.04. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $62.02 and a twelve month high of $82.41.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

