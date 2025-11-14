Evercore ISI Cuts Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target to $45.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CE. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $67.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $60.00 target price on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $52.00 price target on Celanese and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

Celanese Stock Performance

NYSE CE opened at $40.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.85. Celanese has a 12-month low of $35.48 and a 12-month high of $77.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.07. Celanese had a positive return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 16.30%.The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Celanese has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.850-1.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that Celanese will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 28th. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently -0.42%.

Insider Transactions at Celanese

In related news, Director Timothy Go bought 1,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,053.75. Following the acquisition, the director owned 4,415 shares in the company, valued at $204,193.75. This represents a 30.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Celanese

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in Celanese by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 55.4% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Celanese by 140.4% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Articles

